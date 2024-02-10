Ranji Trophy: Parvej Musaraf, Abhishek Thakuri guide Assam to respectable total against Bihar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on two responsible knocks from Parvej Musaraf and Abhishek Thakuri, Assam finished day I of Ranji Trophy tie against Bihar scoring 235-5 in their first innings at the ACA Stadium here today. Parvej scored 89 and Abhishek remained not out on 77.

Invited to bat, Assam were once struggling after they lost two consecutive wickets when the score was 45. Opener Rahul Hazarika (22) first got out and he was quickly followed by Rishav Das (0). However Abhishek joined Parvej at this point and Assam started to come back into the game.

Parvej, who made debut in first class cricket in the last game against Uttar Pradesh, played well here also and reached close to pick up his second first class hundred. But unfortunately the batter got out on a ball that remained a little low and Amod Yadav took a return catch on his own bowling.

Parvej scored 89 facing 191 balls and there were eight boundaries and one six in the innings. The third wicket partnership between Parvej and Abhishek produced 128 runs and they played 40 overs together.

Abhishek, scored the second half century of his career, looked very confident throughout the innings and a few of his shots that went straight to boundary were eye catching. The left hander batter altogether faced 172 balls and remained not out on 77 (4X13). It was his highest score in first class cricket.

Assam lost two more wickets today in the form of captain Denish Das (0) and veteran batter Sarupamm Purkayastha (2). At stumps Saahil Jain (20) was giving support to Abhishek and the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership already produced 38 runs.

Among the bowlers of Bihar Amod Yadav and Sakibul Gani picked up two wickets each and the other wicket was collected by Ashutosh Aman.

