Ranji Trophy: Assam Face Saurashtra in Rajkot, Purkayastha Eyes 100 Wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Saurashtra in their second away match of the season in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter scheduled to begin in Rajkot on Monday.

Assam have collected seven points from their first two matches this season. They began their campaign with a draw against Punjab, earning one point, before registering a convincing nine-wicket victory over Tripura in their first home match to secure six points. The team currently occupies the third position in the Elite Group B standings.

Saurashtra, meanwhile, are placed fourth with six points from two matches and will look to capitalise on home advantage. Assam are expected to face a tough challenge against a strong Saurashtra side featuring several international cricketers, including Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat, who is leading the team this season.

Recent head-to-head records also favour Saurashtra. In the last five encounters between the two sides, Saurashtra have won three matches, while Assam have recorded one victory. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Assam all-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha is on the verge of a significant milestone, needing just one more wicket to enter the 100-wicket club in first-class cricket.

Assam pacer Mukhtar Hussain also achieved a notable milestone in the previous match, completing 150 wickets in his 50th first-class appearance.

In a change to the playing squad, Assam have included opener Pradyun Saikia in place of veteran batter Rishav Das for this game.

Assam squad: Denish Das (captain), Sibsankar Roy, Rajveer Singh, Nibir Deka, Pradyun Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wicketkeeper), Anurag Talukdar (wicketkeeper), Mohit Thakur, Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Hridip Deka, Roshan Alam and Bishal Newar.

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