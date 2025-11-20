Pretorious, Moonsamy hundreds set up South Africa A’s 73-run win over India A

Rajkot: South Africa A signed off from the tour with a commanding 73-run victory over India A in the third and final one-day match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday. The visitors rode on a mammoth 241-run opening stand between centurions Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy to post 325/6, before their bowlers combined to dismiss India A for 252.

The result ensured South Africa A avoided a clean sweep, with India A clinching the series 2-1.

South Africa A’s top order delivered a near-flawless display after being asked to bat. Pretorius raced to a 39-ball fifty and later reached his century in 98 balls, including hammering three consecutive sixes off Ayush Badoni in the 35th over. He would eventually make 123 off 98 balls – laced with nine fours and six sixes.

On the other hand, Moonsamy anchored the innings before finding rhythm, bringing up his ton in 123 balls, and would eventually make 107 off 130 balls. Prasidh Krishna eventually broke the stand in the 38th over and dismissed both openers. But Delano Potgieter’s lively 30 off 15 balls lifted the visitors to 325/6 - a total that proved more than enough to get a win.

Chasing 326, India A began steadily through Ruturaj Gaikwad, but regular wickets derailed the pursuit. Abhishek Sharma fell to Tshepo Moreki, captain Tilak Varma was castled for 11, and Gaikwad’s promising start ended when Bjorn Fortuin breached his defence. Riyan Parag too departed after a brisk start, leaving India-A in trouble at 82/4.

The only meaningful resistance came via an 88-run partnership between Badoni and Ishan Kishan. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan made 53, while all-rounder Badoni impressed with a fluent 66. But leg-spinner Nqaba Peter turned the game, dismissing both set batters in quick succession, and finished with 4-48. From 170/5, India A collapsed and never threatened the target despite late hitting from Krishan and Manav Suthar.

Brief scores: South Africa A 325/6 in 50 overs (Lhuan-dre Pretorius 123, Rivaldo Moonsamy 107; Harshit Rana 2-47, Prasidh Krishna 2-52) beat India A 252 all out in 49.1 overs (Ayush Badoni 66, Ishan Kishan 53; Nqabayomzi Peter 4-48, Tshepo Moreki 3-58) by 73 runs. IANS

