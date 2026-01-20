Ranji Trophy: Assam to face Haryana from Jan 22

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After a brief pause, the Ranji Trophy will resume at various venues across the country from January 22. Assam will take on Haryana in their next match, scheduled to be held at North Guwahati from January 22.

The Assam Cricket Association on Monday announced the squad for the match, which will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar.

Squad: Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Captain, WK), Sib Sankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Sarupam Purkayastha, Rishav Das, Pradyun Saikia, Denish Das, Anurag Talukdar (WK), Muktar Hussain, Ayushman Malakar, Dipjyoti Saikia, Akash Sengupta, Rahul Singh, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Nihar Deka.

Support Staff: Team Mentor- Raj Kumar Sharma; Head Coach - Noel David; Coach-cum-Manager- Rajib Rajbangshi.

Also Read: Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff advance