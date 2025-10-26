Ranji Trophy: Assam vs Services Double hat-trick drama as 25 wickets fall on opening day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: It was a day of extraordinary drama and bowling dominance as 25 wickets tumbled and only 267 runs were scored on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Services at Tinsukia on Saturday. The day will be remembered for a unique feat of two hat-tricks in the same innings which is first in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Services pacers Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra etched their names into the record books by claiming hat-tricks in Assam’s first innings, completely dismantling the home side’s batting order.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Assam were blown away for 103 runs in just 17.2 overs. Services’ AP Sharma was the chief destroyer, taking 5 for 46, including a hat-trick that sent Riyan Parag, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Sibsankar Roy back to the pavilion in successive deliveries.

Later, Mohit Jangra joined the hat-trick club, dismissing Pradyun Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain, and Bhargab Pratim Lahkar across two overs to complete an unprecedented double hat-trick in the same innings.

Amid the carnage, opener Pradyun Saikia stood tall with a fighting 52 off 42 balls, laced with three fours and six sixes. He shared brief partnerships of 40 runs with Riyan Parag for the third wicket and 46 runs with Sarupam Purkayastha for the sixth. However, with six Assam batters failing to open their account, the innings folded quickly. Riyan, the second highest scorer in the first innings, scored 36 with two boundaries and three over boundaries.

Services fared little better in their first innings. They slumped to 69 for 9 before a valuable last-wicket partnership of 39 runs between Irfan Ali and No. 11 Amit Shukla pushed them to 108 all out, earning a slender five-run first-innings lead.Irfan remained not out on 51. He faced 81 balls and hit four boundaries and one six.

For Assam, Riyan Parag produced his best bowling figures in first-class cricket, finishing with 5 for 25, while Rahul Singh supported him well with 4 for 44.

Assam’s batting woes continued in their second innings. At stumps on Day 1, they were reeling at 56 for 5, holding an overall lead of 51 runs. Sumit Ghadigaonkar was unbeaten on 17, with Sibsankar Roy (6 not out) giving him company.

The decision to alter the opening combination - sending Akash Sengupta alongside Pradyun Saikia- backfired badly. The top order crumbled again, with Akash (5), Pradyun (0), Parvej Musaraf (1), Denish Das (10), and Riyan Parag (12) all dismissed cheaply as the Services bowlers maintained complete control.

