Guwahati: In an emotional moment of reflection and loss, cricketer Riyan Parag, joined by his family, gathered at Sarusajai to pay their final respects to the artist of his soul. The ceremony, marked by deep sorrow and reverence, honored a mentor who played a pivotal role in Parag’s journey both on and off the field.With his heavy heart, Parag, known for his calm demeanor on the cricket pitch, struggled to hold back tears as he remembered the profound influence the late artist had on his life. “He was more than a mentor; he was an artist who nurtured my spirit,” Parag shared, visibly moved. “His lessons will resonate with me forever.”
The tribute, attended by close friends, family, and well-wishers, was filled with symbolic gestures, floral tributes, soft melodies, and heartfelt stories shared by those whose lives the artist had touched. Each reflection highlighted the deep emotional bond between the two, transcending the typical relationship of a teacher and student.The farewell at Sarusajai will remain etched in the memories of all who attended, marking the end of an era, yet ensuring that the artist’s teachings will continue to guide Parag for years to come. It was a bittersweet farewell, a tribute to a life well-lived, and to a legacy that will forever inspire.