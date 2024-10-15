Ranji Trophy: Baroda beat Mumbai by 84 runs in opening round at Kotambi Stadium. 

Vadodara: Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt, clinched a 10-wicket haul, including six wickets in the second innings, as Baroda kicked off their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign in sensational fashion, defeating reigning champions Mumbai by 84 runs in the opening round at the Kotambi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 262, Mumbai had ended Day 3 on 42/2, losing key wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore. With the defending champions still in contention, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre were expected to provide some stability. However, Bhatt quickly turned the tide in Baroda’s favour, dismissing both Rahane and Mhatre early on Day 4, giving a critical blow to Mumbai’s hopes.

Shreyas Iyer, who is eyeing a comeback to the Indian national team, then partnered with Siddhesh Lad, attempting to steady the innings. The pair put together a 41-run stand and looked poised to revive Mumbai’s chase. But Bhatt returned to snare the vital wicket of Iyer, who was dismissed for 30, a turning point in the game that opened up Mumbai’s lower order. (IANS)

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam struggling against Jharkhand in season opener at ACA Stadium

Also Watch: