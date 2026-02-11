Ranji Trophy: Bengal's Dominant Win Over Andhra Sets Up Semifinal Clash

NEW DELHI: A dominant Bengal outplayed Andhra by an innings and 90 runs to continue its winning momentum and advance to the Ranji Trophy semifinals in style at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Andhra, resuming its second innings from 64 for three, scored 244 for nine as the host, boosted by Shahbaz Ahmed’s four-wicket haul, completed the formalities inside two sessions of the final day of the quarterfinal contest to set up a last-four clash with Jammu and Kashmir at the same venue.

Bengal last played the semifinals in the 2022-23 season.

Since the result of the match was a foregone conclusion, Andhra batters resisted in their bid to avoid an outright defeat. However, with little to gain and batter K.S. Bharat nursing an injury, it was difficult for the tourists to put up a spirited fight.

Shahbaz, who took a wicket overnight, provided the breakthrough in the morning session by removing Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui, who was brilliantly caught at silly point. The following two overs produced two more wickets with Suraj Jaiswal trapping K.V. Sasikanth lbw and Shahbaz having Saurabh Kumar caught at square-leg.

With Bengal opting to give its pacers a break, the strong-willed Nitish Kumar Reddy (90, 144b, 7x4, 2x6), who played some fine shots on either side, batted defiantly to add 57 with K.S. Raju and 85 with T. Vijay (46, 61b, 6x4, 2x6).

Part-time leg-spinner Anustup Majumdar dismissed Raju at the stroke of lunch.

The Nitish-Vijay partnership tested Bengal’s patience before Nitish’s soft dismissal off Shahbaz charged up the home side.

Sumanta Gupta captured Vijay’s wicket to trigger celebrations as Bharat chose not to bat. Agencies

Also Read: Serie A: Inter Milan thrash Sassuolo 5-0, Juventus steal a point against Lazio