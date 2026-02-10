Serie A: Inter Milan thrash Sassuolo 5-0, Juventus steal a point against Lazio

MILAN: Inter Milan routed 10-man Sassuolo 5-0 on Sunday to extend its Serie A lead to eight points over AC Milan, which didn’t play this weekend because of the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Yann Bisseck and Marcus Thuram scored in the first half for Inter. Lautaro Martínez, Manuel Akanji and Luis Henrique added second-half goals to give Inter its fifth straight win in all competitions. Sassuolo was coming off two straight victories after a series of seven winless games. It played with 10 men from the 54th minute after Nemanja Matic was shown a second yellow card. The hosts, sitting in 11th place, had only one attempt on target.

Second-place Milan couldn’t host Como this weekend after the San Siro stadium was used for the opening ceremony of the Winter Games. That issue had prompted Serie A to consider moving the match to Perth, Australia. The game will now be played on February 18.

Juventus drew 2-2 with Lazio later on Sunday, with Pierre Kalulu scoring the equaliser in second-half stoppage time, ensuring a point for the Old Lady of Turin.

Christian Ordonez scored a stoppage-time winner as 14th-place Parma won at 10th-place Bologna with both teams having a player sent off.

Bologna was a man down after Tommaso Pobega’s dismissal in the first half, and Parma saw Mariano Troilo exit in the 79th.

It was the fourth consecutive league loss for Bologna. Parma hadn’t won in four straight. Agencies

