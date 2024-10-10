Ranji Trophy: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan named Jharkhand skipper

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named as skipper of the Jharkhand team for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Jharkhand will play their Elite Group D games against Assam in Guwahati, before travelling to Ahmedabad to face Railways.

Kishan had missed the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season due to mental fatigue, after returning from the tour of South Africa and even lost his BCCI Central Contract. But he made a comeback to red-ball cricket via this year’s Duleep Trophy – making scores of 111, 1, 5 and 17 for India C – after missing the first round due to injury. IANS

