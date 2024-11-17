Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Picks 7 Wickets

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Shami’s performance on his much-anticipated return after a year may have pleased Indian cricket lovers, but the pace ace may need some more time to get on top of his game. The way Shami performed in the Ranji Trophy match at the Holkar Stadium here and contributed in both ball and bat in Bengal’s thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh is commendable. While testing his body and mind over four days, Shami captured seven wickets in about 44 overs he bowled and played a crucial knock of 37 runs. Agencies

