Ranji Trophy: Neelam Obi to lead Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Neelam Obi will captain Arunachal Pradesh in their next three Ranji Trophy matches after a three-member selection panel appointed by the BCCI named a 15-member squad, following an administrative crisis that forced the state to forfeit its season opening game.

Kamsha Yangfo has been named vice-captain, while former Assam cricketer Sujay Tarafdar will take charge as head coach. Salil Malhotra, who played two first-class games for Delhi, has been included as the guest player.

The panel also picked a 15-member Under-23 squad for Arunachal’s first three matches in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy, with Leki Tsering as captain and Techi Tado as the vice-captain. The selections come in the wake of turmoil in the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA), where a legal dispute between two factions in the Guwahati High Court-Itanagar Bench left the state unable to field a side for its Plate Group opener against Nagaland in Ahmedabad.

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