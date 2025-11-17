Ranji Trophy vs Bengal Assam struggling to put big score

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam found themselves on the back foot on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Kolkata on Sunday. Put in to bat, the visitors ended the day at 194 for 8 in their first innings. Skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar held firm with an unbeaten 48, receiving support late in the day from Mukhtar Hussain (8no).

Assam, invited to bat, began the day with a new opening combination of Rishav Das and Pradyun Saikia, but the partnership failed to click. Rishav departed for 2 with the team total at just 8. Though Pradyun, Sarupam Purkayastha, and Ghadigaonkar attempted to steady the innings, they received a little support from the other end.

The innings featured two notable partnerships:53 runs for the second wicket between Sarupam and Pradyun (38) and 68 runs for the fourth wicket between Sarupam and Ghadigaonkar.

Sarupam, the top scorer so far, compiled a solid 62 off 140 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and a six. Ghadigaonkar, showing resilience, faced 149 balls for his unbeaten 48, which included a four and a six.

Among Bengal’s bowlers, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal led the attack with 3 wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Kaif claimed two wickets each.

