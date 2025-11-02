Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal only bright spot as Rajasthan bundle out Mumbai

JAIPUR: On a pitch that didn’t have any demons, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s gritty 67 (97b, 8x4, 1x6) was the only saving grace for Mumbai as its batters crumbled and lost the plot against Rajasthan on Day 1 of the Group D Ranji Trophy match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. On Saturday, Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bowl — a decision that didn’t yield the desired results initially as Mumbai rode on a 100-run opening partnership between Jaiswal and Musheer Khan to dominate the opening session. At that point, not many could have imagined that the domestic giant would lose seven wickets for 79 runs and would eventually fold up for 254.

Fast bowler Ashok Sharma (three for 76), featuring in his second First-Class match, and the seasoned left-arm spinner Kookna Ajay Singh (four for 66) troubled a star-studded Mumbai batting line-up. Agencies

