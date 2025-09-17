Rashid Khan Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Major Asia Cup Feat

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan captain and premier spinner Rashid Khan dethroned India’s ‘Swing King’ Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the leading wicket-taker in the T20I Asia Cup.

Rashid cemented his place at the summit of the wicket-taking chart in the tournament during Afghanistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It was usual business for Rashid, who maintained his clinical nature and returned with figures of 2/26 after bowling a full quota of four overs.

The 26-year-old ball tweaker moved to the top with 14 wickets in 10 matches at 18.00, with best figures of 3/22. Bhuvneshwar slipped to second with 13 wickets in six appearances at 9.46, with best figures of 5/4. (ANI)

