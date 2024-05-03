Rashmi Bala Tamuli B Division Cricket League semis today at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Both the semi finals of the Rashmi Bala Tamuli B Division Cricket League will be held at the Nehru Stadium on Friday. In the first semi final Legend Sporting Club will face Rising Eleven Club and in the second one Nabarang Club to clash against Chandmari Sports Club. Earlier Rising XI defeated Nabajyoti Cricket Club by 6 wickets and Legends Sporting Club beat Brahmaputra Boys by 20 runs today. Sunil Ranjan Gogoi (58 runs, 3-25) of Legend Sporting Club displayed an all round performance in the match.

