Parvej Musharaf guides India Club to victory defeats Karbi Anglong in APCC Cricket

GUWAHATI: Rode on a nice century from opener Parvej Musharaf, India Club from Silchar today defeated Karbi Anglong outfit 4 Season Club by a huge margin of 115 runs in the 6th APCC Cricket tie held at the Judges Field here today. Parvej scored 122 facing 66 balls and he also hit 11 boundaries and four sixes. Other opener Prashant Kumar also played a good knock and remained not out 73 (53 balls, 4X5, 6X3).

The opening partnership between Parvej and Prashant added 202 runs, one of the best in the competition. In the other match of the day, Club Triranga beat Star Sporting Club by 66 runs.

Brief scores: India Club vs 4 Season Club: India Club 204-2 (20 overs), Parvej Musaraf 122, Prashant Kumar 73, 4 Season Club 89-8 (20 overs), Jitu Timung 26, Anil Sharma 24, Sudarshan Sinha 2-15. Club Triranga vs Star Sporting Club- Club Triranga 212-6 (20 overs), Denish Das 64, Bishal Saha 43, Akshay Kumar Deka 4-47, Star Sporting Club 146 (19 overs), Debojit Baruah 52, Amit Sinha 36, Bhargav Das 36, Pritish Raha Roy 3-24, Bishal Roy (Junior) 2-3, Sanjib Pathak 2-27.

