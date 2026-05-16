Ravi Shastri Backs Sanju Samson as Front-Runner for India’s Future T20I Captaincy

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has singled out in-form batter Sanju Samson as a strong candidate for India’s T20I captaincy in the coming years, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter’s ‘maturity’ makes him a clear candidate for the role.

Samson’s recent performances, both in the IPL and at the international level, have elevated his profile as not only a reliable batter but also a potential leader. India recently celebrated their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph on home soil under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Samson played a pivotal role in the tournament, earning the Player of the Tournament award for his consistent match-winning contributions. Shastri believes this could be the start of Samson carving out a leadership role for himself.

“India, come the next (T20) World Cup (in 2028), might be looking for a new captain, depending on how Surya goes over the next couple of years. But Sanju Samson has put himself there for a leadership role because he’s done that in the past for Rajasthan (Royals). And he’s a certainty in the side, at the top of the order, extremely destructive. So I see him; this is just the start of something more, you’ll see from Sanju over the next two or three years,” Shastri said on The ICC Review. IANS

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