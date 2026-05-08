India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Devisha Welcome Baby Girl in Mumbai

Mumbai: India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, marking a joyous personal milestone. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, had celebrated their baby shower in March, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The development comes at a crucial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, with Suryakumar currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad as the five-time champions continue their push for a playoff spot. The 35-year-old shared the news on Instagram, as he captioned, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl.” IANS

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