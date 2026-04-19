Ravichandran Ashwin backs Sanju Samson to captain CSK in future

New Delhi: Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Sanju Samson could one day take over the captaincy of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while stressing that the wicketkeeper-batter should carve his own identity rather than follow in anyone’s footsteps.

Speaking about CSK’s leadership transition over the years, Ashwin said the shift had already begun during Ravindra Jadeja’s brief stint as captain, even though it did not pan out as expected. He added that current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has effectively been running the show alongside head coach Stephen Fleming in recent seasons.

“I think the mantle is already passed on. When Jadeja took over the captaincy a few years ago, I think that is when the mantle was likely to be passed on. Didn’t quite work out, and then it’s been, Ruturaj… I think Ruturaj has been running the show for the last 2-3 years along with Fleming,” Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo.

The former CSK player went on to say that Samson could eventually lead the five-time IPL champions, though he refrained from predicting a timeline.

“The mantle passing over, if you ask me, I mean, I’m no astrologer, but all I can tell you is I do see Sanju captaining CSK at some stage. Don’t know when, but I do see that happening,” he added.

Ashwin, however, emphasised that Samson’s leadership should not come with the burden of replicating past greats, in an apparent reference to CSK’s legacy under MS Dhoni. IANS

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