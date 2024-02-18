‘Ravichandran Ashwin can come anytime during Rajkot Test Match and bowl straightaway’: Dinesh Karthik

Rajkot: Former India cricketer turned commentator Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that Ravichandran Ashwin can join the India team anytime and can bowl as per the cricketing rules in the third Test match against England.

Ashwin, who joined the 500-wickets club in Test cricket on Friday after taking the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley, immediately left Rajkot for his hometown Chennai to attend to a medical emergency in his family.

Though it seems doubtful at this point, Karthik did disclose that match authorities have informed the Indian team management that Ashwin can bowl “anytime” if he returns for the Test match.

“Ravi Ashwin can come anytime during this Test Match and bowl straightaway. The umpires have given Ashwin that favor,” said Karthik on air.

As per the regulations, a player stepping off the field must wait for an equivalent period before resuming play. However, Ashwin’s case, deemed unique by the umpires, warranted a departure from the conventional. IANS

