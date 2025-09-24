Ravichandran Ashwin set to feature in BBL and ILT20

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to participate in the International League T20, having registered for the auction, as well as the Big Bash League this season. According to ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin has received offers from several BBL teams. Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and the Sydney Thunder have expressed interest in recruiting the Indian spinner.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, Ashwin also retired from the Indian Premier League, making himself available for franchise-based tournaments outside India.

Ashwin had been in discussions with the ILT20 organisers for some time before finally registering for the auction, which is scheduled for October 1.

ILT20 is a six-team tournament hosted in the UAE, featuring franchises such as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.

Ashwin will represent one of these six teams in the tournament if he successfully goes under the hammer. Last week, Ashwin also signed up for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, with Cricket Hong Kong making an official announcement regarding the same. (IANS)

Also Read: La Liga: No room for slip-ups for Atletico in first of two Madrid derbies

Also Watch: