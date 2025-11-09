Ravinder Singh wins 50m pistol gold in ISSF World Championships

NEW DELHI: Veteran army marksman Ravinder Singh brought India glory on the opening day of the ISSF World Championships (Pistol/Rifle) clinching the individual gold and team silver in 50m free pistol, here on Saturday.

This is the biggest achievement for the 29-year-old Havildar in the Indian Army, who hails from Bishnah town in Jammu and Kashmir, after he had won an individual bronze in the 2023 edition of the Worlds in Baku.

Ravinder, who has been in and out of the India squad since 2019, shot a superb 569 in the non-Olympic event to take the top podium finish ahead of Kim Cheongyong of South Korea, who shot 556, and Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Anton Aristarkhov (556) who settled for the bronze. IANS

