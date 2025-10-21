Real Madrid beat nine-man Getafe to top La Liga

Madrid: Real Madrid remain top of La Liga as Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of a tough 1-0 win away to Getafe.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 80th minute with his 10th goal of the season, but Real Madrid’s task was made easier by Getafe defender Allan Nyom’s red card after a wild challenge on the Frenchman in the 77th minute, only moments after coming on as a substitute.

Getafe’s afternoon got worse in the 84th minute when Alex Sancris also received his marching orders after a ridiculous foul on Vinicius Jr.

Earlier on Sunday, Elche and Athletic Club had drawn 0-0, meaning Elche retains its unbeaten home record, although Eder Sarabia’s players will be disappointed after creating the better chances only to be denied by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon. Celta Vigo’s search for a first league win this season continues after a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad that leaves them with seven draws from the first nine matches of the campaign.

Pablo Duran put Celta ahead, but Carl Starfelt’s red card on the stroke of halftime saw Celta play the entire second half with just 10 players, and Carlos Soler snatched an equalizer for the visitors in the 89th minute.

Jorge de Frutos scored twice against his former club as Rayo Vallecano had a comfortable 3-0 win away to Levante with Alvaro Garcia also on the scoresheet. IANS

