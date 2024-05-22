Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to retire after European Championship 2024

MUNICH: German and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, on Tuesday, announced that he will be retiring from all forms of football at the end of European Championship 2024.

The 34-year-old took to social media to announce his decision to hang his boots, suggesting that the UEFA Champions League final would be his final club game of his career.

“July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, this chapter comes to an end,” Kroos wrote on Instagram. Agencies

