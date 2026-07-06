Jasprit Bumrah Trains With Red Ball in Ahmedabad Ahead of England ODI Comeback

New Delhi: India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling with the red ball at his practice session in Ahmedabad, signalling his preparation for the upcoming gruelling.

The pace spearhead shared pictures of his intense training session, including bowling with the red SG ball, on his Instagram account on Sunday, even as his team-mates from the Gujarat domestic set-up watched on. In the last few days, Bumrah has been training with his domestic team-mates like Chintan Gaja at the Gujarat College ground after a brief post-IPL break.

Bumrah has been rested from the T20I series against Ireland and England, but is scheduled to play in the three-match series against England starting on July 14 in Birmingham, and is followed by games in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord’s (July 19).

The ODI series in England will be the first time Bumrah will be seen in the 50-over format since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. After that, Bumrah missed out on playing in ODIs due to workload management reasons. IANS

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