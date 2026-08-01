Real Madrid sign Levante’s rising star Carlos Espi on five-year deal

Madrid: Real Madrid signed striker Carlos Espi from Levante for a reported fee of around 25 million euros.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Levante U.D. have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Carlos Espi, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031,” confirmed the Real Madrid website.

“At 21 years old, Carlos Espi has played three seasons at Levante, during which he appeared in 66 matches and scored 20 goals. Last season, he was named the best U-23 player in the league,” the club added.

Espi scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Levante last season, with most coming in the closing weeks of the campaign as he played a key role in helping the club avoid relegation. IANS

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