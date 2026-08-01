Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova leads Czech challenge in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

NEW DELHI: Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova will spearhead Czech Republic’s challenge in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, while host China will look to reigning Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen to carry its hopes this year. Italy will be bolstered by world number 15 Jasmine Paolini as it continues its title defence against China. Italy is eyeing a third consecutive title. Twice Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina will be among the big names in action when Kazakhstan takes on Spain. Ukraine, led by Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, will face Belgium, while the Czechs play Britain in the quarterfinals of the premier women’s team tournament. Agencies

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