Real Madrid’s Endrick joins Lyon on loan

Madrid: Real Madrid’s Brazilian starlet Endrick has joined Lyon on loan, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday. The 19-year-old had joined the Spanish giant to much fanfare in summer 2024, arriving from Palmeiras, where he had led the side to back-to-back Brazilian league titles.

Endrick has scored seven goals in 40 appearances for Real Madrid but has seen his playing time at the Bernabeu limited this season under new coach Xabi Alonso.

In 14 appearances with the Brazil national team, the left-footed attacker has netted three times, but his last strike for the Selecao came in June last year, and he has only earned one cap in 2025.

Endrick joins French side Lyon on loan until the end of the season, with a fee agreed between the clubs of one million euros ($1.2 million). Agencies

