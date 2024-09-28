Real Mallorca fan handed suspended prison sentence for racial abuse of players

New Delhi: Real Mallorca fan who was accused of racially abusing opposition players on two separate instances has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court.

The defendant has now been found guilty of two offenses of infringing on moral integrity, aggravated by having racist motives, committed against Vinicius Junior, and also against the footballer Samu Chukwueze, a Villarreal player at that time, who was subjected to similar abuse at the Son Moix Stadium by the same individual two weeks later.

“Real Madrid C. F. reports that the Court of Instruction of Palma de Mallorca has today handed down a sentence against the individual who directed racist abuse at our player Vinicius Júnior from his seat in the stands at the Son Moix Stadium, during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid on 5 February 2023,” read the statement by Real Madrid on their website.

The court has sentenced the defendant to twelve months in prison, as well as banning him from football stadiums hosting any games in the Liga Nacional de Futbol Profesional or by the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol for the period of three years.

The suspension of the prison sentence has been made after the defendant apologised and showed his remorse, with a letter addressed to Vinicius Junior, having completed an equality and anti-discrimination program.

This is the third criminal conviction in recent months for racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid players.

Meanwhile, the minor who insulted Aurelien Tchouameni on account of his race at the Son Moix Stadium during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid on 13 April 2024, has apologised and shown remorse for his conduct, and he has agreed to complete socio-educational activities in the jurisdiction of minors as proposed by Prosecutors.

He will be banned from football stadiums hosting official matches for a one-year period and must pay sanctions imposed on him as a result of his behaviour by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

“Real Madrid, who have been involved in the trials alongside their players as private prosecution, will continue working to uphold the values of our club and eradicate any racist conduct from the world of football or sport,” added the statement. IANS

Also Read: La Liga: Mallorca beat Real Betis to end 11-year Andalusian winless streak

Also Watch: