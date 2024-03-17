Real Sociedad beat Cadiz for first home win since November

MADRID: Real Sociedad recorded their first home win in the LaLiga since November when Mike Merino and Arsen Zakharyan scored to beat Cadiz 2-0.

Merino claimed his third goal in three games after 28 minutes and Zakharyan scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute midway through the second period.

The win left Sociedad in sixth place in La Liga, four points ahead of Real Betis and seven behind Athletic Bilbao.

Cadiz stayed third from bottom, two points adrift of Celta Vigo, which sacked former Liverpool and Everton coach Rafael Benitez on Wednesday. Agencies

