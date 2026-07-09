Record 423 Players Compete as Eighth Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Opens in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Eighth Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament organized by Chess Players Parents Forum, Guwahati got under way at Assam Down Town University on Wednesday. A record 423 players from different parts the country are participating in the tournament which carries a total prize money of Rs 4,00,000. International Master Rathanvel V S of Tamil Nadu is top seed of the tournament while Fide Master Arun Kataria of Rajasthan and Candidate Master Kolla Bhaavan of Andhra Pradesh seeded second and third respectively.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Mukuta Deka, president, All Assam Chess Association. Rajib Dhar, general secretary, All Assam Chess Association. Dr. Siben Dutta, president, Chess Players Parents Forum, Bimal Sarma, general secretary, Chess Players Parents Forum were also present at the opening ceremony.

After the end of the first round International Master Rathanvel V S, Fide Master Arun Kataria, Candidate Master Kolla Bhaavan, Mahindrakar Indrajeet, Gokul G, Ghadge Harsh, Niladri Banerjee, Singh S. Vikramjit, Parambrata Sarkar, Abhrojyoty Nath, Dhrupad Kashyap and Tanmay Rajbongshi collected full points winning their respective matches.

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