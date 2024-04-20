Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Christian Horner

NEW DELHI: Red Bull is not in a rush to announce its driver line-up for 2025, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, following reports that the champions are in talks with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

While three-times world champion Max Verstappen has a long-term contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Mexican driver Sergio Perez is only contracted with the team until the end of this year.

Perez told reporters on Thursday that he hoped to be able to announce his plans for next season in the coming weeks, prompting questions at Friday’s managers’ press conference over whether that meant he would be leaving the Red Bull stable. Agencies

