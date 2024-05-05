Red Bull’s Max Verstappen takes Miami Grand Prix sprint race pole

MIAMI: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday and he was joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out.

Triple world champion Verstappen, who came from fourth on the grid to win the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around a steamy Miami International Autodrome.

“It felt really terrible,” complained Verstappen. “It didn’t feel enjoyable out there to drive for whatever reason because in practice it felt really, really nice.

“Somehow we ended up in first.”

Leclerc’s morning practice was brief, lasting just 10 minutes before he spun and came to a stop on the track to bring out the red flag.

But the Monegasque made no mistakes in qualifying, splitting the Red Bulls with Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez going third fastest. Agencies

