Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula One Grand Prix

MADRID: Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday after McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris lost out at the start and finished 2.2 seconds behind.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

The Dutch driver extended his championship lead to a hefty 69 points, with Norris moving up to become the triple world champion's closest rival and also taking a bonus point for fastest lap. Norris paid the price for a slow start, dropping to third into the first corner after squeezing Verstappen onto the grass while Russell rocketed past from the second row to take them both and lead the field. Agencies

Also Read: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris finished second

Also Watch: