‘Reward Sooryavanshi with India T20I cap, he’s ticked all the boxes’: Devang Gandhi

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and national selector Devang Gandhi said teenaged left-handed opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has to be rewarded with an India T20I cap, adding that he has ticked all boxes and could even one day terrorise Test match bowlers as well.

Sooryavanshi, who was the Player of the Tournament in India winning the 2026 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, is poised to become the youngest cricketer in an India men’s squad since Sachin Tendulkar’s debut in 1989. He had an outstanding time while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi, 15, will next turn out for India A in the 50-over tri-series against Afghanistan ‘A’ and hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ from June 9 to 21 in Dambulla.

“I think the way to handle him is reward him with an India cap because the way he’s performed in the last two years - he’s hitting all the top bowlers of the world. In the first year, a lot of people said that was the first year. But look at the way he’s hitting. He’s hitting in front, right? He’s playing all authentic shots.

“What was heartening for me to see is that if you remember his last two knocks, he got 27-ball 94 (97). In the last game, in Qualifier 2 where RR lost, he got 90-odd (96). But in different circumstances, right? There were wickets falling from the other end. He was rotating the strike. So, if required, he can shift gears, which is more alarming for world cricket, right?” Gandhi said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Friday.

Looking ahead, Gandhi believes Sooryavanshi’s further development as a cricketer would require exposure to the 50-over and red-ball formats through India A set-up, while focus should also be on improving his fielding.

“A boy who is so mature that he can even take singles, play the situation, yet maintain a strike rate of 200-plus, right? So, for me, he has ticked all the boxes. One aspect which he can still work on is his fielding because we haven’t seen him field a lot during IPLs, right?

“But also going ahead for his holistic development as a cricketer, I’m sure there will be plans to make him play more of India A games as well, whether it is the 50-over format or the red-ball.

“A player of that calibre, that talent definitely needs to be groomed, counselled, so that we can see him more. Can you imagine him playing Test matches with the same authority? Not exactly like that. But even half of it, it’ll be such a delight to watch him playing Test cricket,” he said.

At the same time, Gandhi allowed himself to dream of what Sooryavanshi could do in Test cricket. “It will be the bowlers who will be having heart attacks, right? They must be wondering how to stop this boy. I mean, he is absolutely marvellous. I mean, I am running out of superlatives to describe such a young boy.

“He is taking all the bowlers to the cleaners, basically, whether it is spinners, fast bowlers and the authority with which he is batting is really pleasing to me. As I said, we are running out of adjectives, superlatives, and ways to describe him. But he is simply mind-boggling.”

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Rajat Patidar will also be in huge focus after being the driving force behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful defence of their IPL crown as both captain and batter. But with Shreyas Iyer in equally good form, how the selectors could accommodate Patidar remains to be seen.

“He’s made a big boost for his case because the way he’s performed, and the way he’s led the side to back-to-back IPL trophies is a fantastic achievement. The way he’s performed under pressure when you’re defending a trophy is never easy,” Gandhi said.

“I think selectors will definitely reward him with a place in the squad. I don’t know whether he’ll feature in the playing XI or not, but I think definitely on the basis of his performance, he definitely deserves a spot,” added Gandhi. IANS

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