Rain Disrupts Montreal Masters, Forces Schedule Changes

Montreal: The weather has forced a major reshuffle at the Montreal Masters, with persistent rain and severe thunderstorm warnings bringing Monday’s singles programme to a premature halt and pushing all four remaining quarter-finals into Tuesday.

The disruption means Rafael Jodar’s clash with Arthur Fils and the meeting between Luciano Darderi and Brandon Nakashima, both originally scheduled for Monday, will now open Tuesday’s singles action from 12:30 p.m. ET. IANS

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