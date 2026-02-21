Richa, Deepti among Indian players in The Hundred auction pool

NEW DELHI: Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma are the headline names among seventeen Indian players to register for the auction for the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

Richa has registered in the top price bracket (£50,000), while Deepti is in the £27,500 bracket. Radha Yadav, N. Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, and Pratika Rawal — who is in the second-highest base price bracket of £37,500 — are the other members of India’s World Cup-winning squad to enter the auction.

Both players have appeared in the tournament before. Richa has played for London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix, while Deepti has played for London Spirit as well.

Uncapped trio of Nandani Sharma, Deeya Yadav, and Vrinda Dinesh are all in the auction at the lowest base price (£15,000).

Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Kashvee Gautam, Shikha Pandey, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Sajeevan Sajana are the other Indians in the auction.

Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are already confirmed to take part in the tournament, having been pre-signed ahead of the auction. Mandhana will appear for Manchester Super Giants, while Rodrigues has been signed by Southern Brave (which is owned by GMR Group, the owners of her WPL franchise Delhi Capitals).

The auction will take place on March 11 and 12. Agencies

