Ricky Ponting Calls for Reset: PBKS Coach Says ‘We Have to Start All Over Again’

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground, New International Stadium, New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Speaking about the campaign opener, head coach Ricky Ponting expressed confidence in a stronger, more evolved squad heading into the new season.

Ponting emphasised that while last season’s top-of-the-table finish was encouraging, the team is approaching the new campaign with a fresh mindset.

“It’s nice to reflect on what was a great season for the franchise, but that doesn’t mean anything going into a new year. It’s nil-nil now for everybody. We’ve got to start that all over again,” he said.

The coach also pointed to improved squad depth and flexibility as a major strength this season, with multiple options available across roles.

“We've got the players that we want in certain roles, but we've also got a back-up player for most of those players right the way down to our 25th player. I just think overall, we should be stronger,” the head coach said.

He further added, “I just think there's been natural growth in a lot of our players and if we can bring the best out of them over the next two months, starting tomorrow, there's no reason why our performances can't be better than last year.”

With the season opener set to be played on a surface expected to favour batting, Ponting acknowledged the importance of adapting quickly to conditions while finalising the playing XI.

He said, “We have got 25 players to pick from, with a nice balance of overseas players and Indian talent. First and foremost, we have to understand the conditions before we pick the team. It's just started raining now, so all the covers have gone down outside, so we haven't actually seen the playing surface for the last couple of days.” IANS

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