Rishabh Pant declared fit; Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket as he has been granted a fitness clearance for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a medical and fitness update.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI statement read.

The IPL 2024 will mark Pant’s return to action since the two-match Test series in Bangladesh ended in December 2022. A couple of days after the series ended, Pant miraculously survived a near-fatal car crash while on the way to his hometown Roorkee on December 30, 2022.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is ready to return to cricketing action.

The BCCI also provided a medical update on fast bowlers Mohd Shami and Prasidh Krishna, saying the pace duo will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL after undergoing surgery for their respective injury issues. IANS

