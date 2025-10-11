Rishabh Pant expected to play Delhi’s second Ranji Trophy match after injury layoff

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could return to competitive cricket during the Ranji Trophy later this month after being sidelined due to injury for almost three months.

Pant has been out of action since the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July, during which he fractured his foot while batting. He missed the fifth and final Test at The Oval, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him in the Playing XI. The 28-year-old was subsequently ruled out of India’s ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies at home, and was not named in the white-ball squads for the tour of Australia, which begins on October 19. Agencies

