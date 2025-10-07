Rishabh Pant set for Ranji Trophy return

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to make his return to competitive cricket for Delhi in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy later this month, and pending medical clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. IANS understands that Pant, who has been at the CoE since mid-September, is scheduled to have another assessment on his right foot next week by the medical team.

This agency also understands that Pant, who turned 28 on Saturday, has been rigorously training at the CoE and seems on track to take the field soon.

Earlier this month, Pant began his batting sessions in the CoE nets, an indication that his recovery has been going at a remarkable pace.

“As per the current progression, Pant could be cleared very soon. If he’s declared fully fit by the medical team, then he might be available for the two Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from October 25, considering the one against Hyderabad begins on October 15, which is too tight for testing match fitness. When he links up with the Delhi team and turns out for them, it all depends on the all-important clearance,” further said the sources to IANS on Monday. IANS

