Rishabh Pant steps down as Lucknow Super Giants captain after dismal IPL 2026 campaign

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants after a dismissal IPL 2026, the franchise announced on Friday.

“Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” LSG said in a statement.

Pant was signed by the Super Giants in the IPL 2025 Auction for Rs. 27 crores and led the side for two seasons. He scored 581 runs across seasons. Across two seasons, LSG has won 10 out of the 28 matches.

Lucknow finished at the bottom of the points table this season, winning just four games out of 14. Agencies

Also Read: Supreme Court declines to stay Delhi HC order permitting Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials