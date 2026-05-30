Supreme Court declines to stay Delhi HC order permitting Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to halt the Delhi High Court’s order permitting wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials, while agreeing to examine the plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the relief granted to the three-time Olympian.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which issued a notice on the WFI’s Special Leave Petition (SLP), permitted Phogat to take part in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

The apex court ordered that “the respondent (Phogat) shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026”, and indicated that it would examine the larger issues raised in the SLP at a later stage.

During the hearing, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench expressed concern over the circumstances relating to Phogat’s anti-doping obligations and her failure to keep the authorities informed about her whereabouts during the relevant period. It observed that adherence to anti-doping protocols, including timely participation in tests and disclosure of whereabouts, was a critical obligation for Phogat and flagged the issue for consideration. IANS

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