Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s disappointing run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued as they suffered their fifth defeat in the tournament, going down to Andhra Pradesh by eight wickets in a Group-stage encounter in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

Batting first, Assam managed to post 134 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Sib Sankar Roy top-scored with 38 runs, while Saahil Jain contributed 31 and Nihar Deka added 27 to the total.

In reply, Andhra Pradesh chased down the target comfortably, reaching 136 for two in just 11.4 overs. Opener MH Reddy led the charge with an impressive 64, while his opening partner Shaik Rasheed remained unbeaten on 41 to guide the side to a comprehensive victory.

Jitumoni Kalita was the only bright spot for Assam with the ball, claiming both Andhra Pradesh wickets to fall in the innings. However, his efforts proved insufficient to prevent Assam from suffering another defeat in the competition.

Scoreboard

New Zealand: 1st innings 368

India: 1st innings- (overnight 486/4)

Rishabh Pant c Smith b Ravindra 128

Anshul Kamboj c Conway b Phillips 38

Dhruv Jurel st Blundell b Phillips 78

Washington Sundar c and b Ravindra 24

Akash Deep c Blundell b Phillips 13

Jasprit Bumrah not out 7

Extras: 33; Total: 720-9 dec (166)

FOW: Gill (486-4, 124.4), Kamboj

(554-5, 138.5), Pant (629-6, 152.5),

Sundar (683-7, 162.4), Deep (696-8, 163.4),

Jurel (720-9, 166)

Bowling

Matt Henry 33 7 94 1 Kyle Jamieson 31 6 88 1 Jacob Duffy 33 1 201 1 Nathan Smith 29 5 84 1 Glenn Phillips 24 0 154 3 Rachin Ravindra 10 0 44 2 Daryl Mitchell 6 0 39 0

New Zealand: 2nd innings

*Tom Latham c Pant b Bumrah 0

Devon Conway not out 59

Henry Nicholls c Jurel b Krishna 31

Rachin Ravindra not out 27

Extras: 2; Total: 119-2 (45)

FOW: Latham (0-1, 0.2), Nicholls (60-2, 22.1)

Bowling

Jasprit Bumrah 9 1 33 1 Akash Deep 10 2 25 0 Anshul Kamboj 9 1 21 0 Prasidh Krishna 8 2 20 1 Washington Sundar 8 2 16 0 Devdutt Padikkal 1 0 2 0

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