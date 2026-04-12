Rising Indian badminton star Ayush Shetty: From World Junior bronze to historic US Open triumph

Ayush, who hails from Karnataka, made headlines in 2023 when he won the bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Championships. Training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru, his reflexes and movement have prompted many to call him the next big thing in Indian badminton. Last year, he won his first major title, the US Open title, beating Brian Yang 21-18, 21-13 in the final, becoming the first Indian to win a BWF World Tour title in 2025.

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