Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-Francisco Cabral pair shocks top seeds to reach Moselle Open semis

NEW DELHI: India’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his partner Francisco Cabral knocked out top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to storm into the men’s doubles semifinal of the Moselle Open, here on Wednesday. The unseeded Indo-Portuguese pair rattled up a 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Mexico’s Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin from France in the quarterfinals.

They will next face the winners of all-French quarterfinal clash between the pairs of Manuel Guinard/Gregoire Jacq and Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Albano Olivetti.

Sumit Nagal and N Sriram Balaji, the two other Indians who entered the ATP 250 tournament, have already exited following first round defeats in their respective events.

Rithvik had to find a new partner after Arjun Kadhe hurt his knee in the last tournament in Bratislava. The duo had won its maiden Tour-level title in Almaty last month. Agencies

