Riyan Parag admits Royals ‘should have qualified way earlier’ despite sealing IPL playoff spot

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was happy as his team defeated the Mumbai Indians and qualified for the playoffs, but said they need to do better in the upcoming matches.

Rajasthan Royals were cruising nicely with six wins in nine matches, after which they lost three successive matches. They eventually sealed victories in their last two matches to seal a playoff place.

"Feels good when things go to plan. We've won, but a lot of things we need to do better," said Riyan Parag after the match. "We should've qualified way earlier. We're picking slack," he added.

"I wanted the set batter to play longer; we needed runs. We can't have two batters go at a run a ball. That's why we sent Jadeja, we wanted a quick 20 from him, which he provided," said Parag. IANS

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