Riyan Parag Calls APL a Major Platform for Assam’s Young Cricketers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: As Assam prepares for the launch of its first-ever Assam Premier League (APL), young cricketers from the state have received an important message from one of their own. Riyan Parag, who has made his mark on the national cricketing stage, has urged players to treat the tournament as a major opportunity to showcase their talent and character.

Calling the APL more than just another local competition, Parag described it as a platform where players can prove their ability on a bigger stage. “This isn’t just another tournament. Scouts, franchises and people from across the country will be keeping an eye on you and this league,” he said.

According to Parag, talent alone is not enough to make an impression. “Talent is expected; what stands out is your attitude, your discipline and the way you compete,” he said, advising players to respect the game, their teammates, and always maintain the right approach on and off the field.

The APL auction will take place on July 19, followed by the start of the tournament on August 1 at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. The auction will decide the squads for the league’s inaugural season, providing many uncapped Assam players with their first opportunity to attract attention from franchise owners and scouts in a competitive auction environment.

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