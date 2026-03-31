Riyan Parag Sets His Sights on Glory: ‘The Goal Is to Win the Championship’

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: As the new season approaches, local boy Riyan Parag steps into uncharted territory—leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as captain. Reflecting on his journey during post toss presentation, Parag expressed a mix of pride and emotion, describing the moment as “overwhelming” after spending eight years with the franchise.

Having joined RR as a 17-year-old prospect, Parag has witnessed and contributed to the team’s evolution. Now at the helm, he credits the strong support system within the squad for helping him transition into leadership.

“All my peers have been really supportive and very helpful towards me,” he noted, emphasizing the unity within the camp.

Looking ahead, Parag has set clear ambitions. “The goal is to win the championship,” he stated confidently. The team’s strategy, shaped through trades and the auction, reflects a deliberate focus on versatility. RR has prioritized assembling a squad of “smart cricketers” and multi-skilled all-rounders to handle varying match conditions.

A key component of RR’s campaign will be its overseas lineup, featuring players like Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer, alongside Nandre and Donovan. This blend of international talent is expected to add depth and adaptability to the squad.

With a balanced team and a young captain driven by experience and ambition, Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful and title-winning campaign.

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